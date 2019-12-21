Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Recently we have had access to a study that indicates what are the countries that survive climate change. That is, those who are better prepared to adapt to global warming.

To prepare the study, a number of determining factors have been taken into account: infrastructure quality, political stability, technological capacity, prevention policies …

Countries that survive climate change: the keys



It will be the developed countries those who best resist the impact of climate change. There is a fact that attracts a lot of attention. And, the countries that survive climate change in the best way, are those that contributed most in the past to global warming due to their industrial activity. Thus, in the Paris Agreement it was determined that developed countries compensate the rest.

In Central and South America The only countries that have sufficient means to survive global warming are two: Uruguay and Chile.

We must also bear in mind that in the same country there can be great inequalities. This is the case of the United States, one of the countries best prepared to combat climate change. And, cities like Miami o Los Angeles would have many problems to combat the rise in sea level.

According to the ranking, the countries most likely to survive climate change and all that this entails are the following: Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Finland and the United Kingdom.

On the opposite side, those with less possibilities are: Central African Republic, Chad, Burundi, Sudan and Niger. Five of the poorer countries of all the world.

As experts say, climate change will be responsible for 60,000 premature deaths in 2030. In addition, it will kill more than 250,000 people in 2100.