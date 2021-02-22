What are the chances of a Shingeki no Kyojin sequel?

It is more than confirmed that the anime Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season, the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin, will have a total of sixteen episodes. However, fans are more than sure that, at the current rate, it will not be possible to cover the entire original manga. Some are even suggesting that the play will end with a cliffhanger (a literary device that leaves the ending in suspense), to make way for a film that ends the franchise.





However, some others say that the pace of the current adaptation is so slow that, at least, it would require three films to fully cover the rest of the work. Some Twitter accounts of leakers (users who leak information, although not always reliable) have assured that Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season, will close with chapter number 116 of the manga, leaving the last 23 pending adaptation, a number that could easily be translated into a new season of twelve episodes.

The most recent leaks indicate that the thirteenth episode of this final season will be titled “Niños del Bosque (Mori no Kora) ”, While the fourteenth will be titled“ Savagery (Bouaku) ”, Which correspond to the titles of chapters 111 and 113 of the original manga.

So what are the chances for a sequel?

Previously, it has been confirmed by the director that the intention is to cover the entire work, which would leave two possible options:

Produce a new season and a movie: As hard as it may be to believe, a movie and a new season are a great possibility for fans. As the sixteenth episode could culminate with chapter 116 of the manga, chapters 116 to 122 would be adapted into a movie, and the rest (122-139) would be adapted into a new season.

Produce only one new season: They are also considering getting a new twelve-episode season with a scheduled premiere date far into the future, with the goal of giving the animation team plenty of time.

Of course, the possibility that the entirety of the play is adapted in the remaining episodes It is also in the air, and although it is one of the most feared by fans, it is still something that, finally, could come to pass. What will the production decide for the future of Shingeki no Kyojin?

Sinopsis de Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, just when everything seems to be fine for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by the arrival of Eren Yeager and the remaining members of the Scout Corps.

Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has finally found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover. With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues their own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom.

