what are the best episodes on Reid?

During the 15 seasons of Criminal Minds, fans have become fond of Dr. Reid Spencer. He was initially a socially clumsy and neurotic member of the procedural criminal program. However, of everyone on the show, none were as complete and complex a character as Reid and he quickly stole the hearts of fans.

Thanks to his quirks, his insecurities and his hard life before joining the team, he was a perfect member of the BAU enough to be featured in more episodes than the other members. Whenever a Reid-centric episode came up, fans knew they had something special. Now that Criminal Minds is over, let’s see together what are the best episodes in which Reid appears:

Memoriam (season 4, episode 7): It took Reid a long time to open up to his teammates at BAU about his personal life and problems especially about his mother. The latter suffers from schizophrenia and Reid is afraid that she may develop the same symptoms due to genetics. Memoriam, one of the strangest episodes of Criminal Minds, introduces Reid’s father William. When Reid begins to imagine that his father may have killed someone, he uncovers secrets about his mother and her illness. The God Complex (Season 8, Episode 4): in the sixth season, Reid began to suffer from headaches and began to feel sick. He even began to hallucinate and believed he was starting to lose his mind given the longstanding fear that mental illness was hereditary. This lasted a long time, that is until season 8 when he learns in this episode that there may be a treatment to help him. The woman who offered to help him was Maeve. Zugzwang (season 8, episode 12): it seems that Reid is not allowed to remain happy for very long. Just eight episodes after Maeve told Reid she loved him, Diane Turner, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, decides to kill her out of jealousy and then commit suicide. This event totally destroyed Reid. Red Light (Season 12, Episode 22): Reid has been the center of attention for much of the season as he gets arrested and ends up in jail. The allegations involved drug possession and dealing, and he ended up behind bars where his life was in danger. In this episode it was revealed that Reid’s old enemy, Cat Adams, had set him up. What makes this one of the best Criminal Minds episodes is that Reid turns this episode into an ongoing battle of wits. 300 (season 14, episode 1): The season 13 finale had a significant cliffhanger in which Reid is forced to help an agent within the FBI get a cult leader out of custody or else they would have killed Penelope Garcia. This led to the Criminal Minds season 14 premiere, where the sect kidnaps both Reid and Garcia, and it turned out that the leader and cult were an offshoot of that led by Benjamin Cyrus a decade earlier. They wanted to take revenge on Reid for destroying him.

