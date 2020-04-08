What are the best anime of 2010 according to the Japanese? On the list is FMA: Brotherhood

Share it:

In 2010 the anime industry was radically different. In addition to many thick titles from the 2000s and the contemporary airing of the famous big three, Naruto, ONE PIECE and Bleach, the many streaming services of today were not present. After 10 years, Japanese fans were asked to vote on that year's releases.

Being a list prepared by Japanese, it will turn out to be in the ranking of titles that, in the West, have never had a big appeal. Here is the top 10, from first to tenth place:

Hidamari Sketch Animal Detective Kiruminzoo Inuyasha: Final Act K-On !! Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood HeartCatch Precure! Nodame Cantabile Finale To Certain Scientific Railgun Durarara !! Kuroshitsuji 2

Many the first two positions will not say much, while the third with Inuyasha will jump to the eye. The anime historian based on the work of Rumiko Takahashi is still highly appreciated today. Among other titles Naturally Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood stands out, faithful adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist by Hiromu Arakawa. Just last year, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood turned ten.

There are many other souls known in the ranking, such as K-on !! o A Certain Scientific Railgun, whose sequel A Certain Scientific Railgun T has aired in recent months, but also Durarara !! and Kuroshitsuji, alias Black Butler. What do you think of this ranking? In your opinion, which 2010 anime was to be included in the top 10?