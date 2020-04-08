Entertainment

What are the best anime of 2010 according to the Japanese? On the list is FMA: Brotherhood

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In 2010 the anime industry was radically different. In addition to many thick titles from the 2000s and the contemporary airing of the famous big three, Naruto, ONE PIECE and Bleach, the many streaming services of today were not present. After 10 years, Japanese fans were asked to vote on that year's releases.

Being a list prepared by Japanese, it will turn out to be in the ranking of titles that, in the West, have never had a big appeal. Here is the top 10, from first to tenth place:

  1. Hidamari Sketch
  2. Animal Detective Kiruminzoo
  3. Inuyasha: Final Act
  4. K-On !!
  5. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
  6. HeartCatch Precure!
  7. Nodame Cantabile Finale
  8. To Certain Scientific Railgun
  9. Durarara !!
  10. Kuroshitsuji 2

Many the first two positions will not say much, while the third with Inuyasha will jump to the eye. The anime historian based on the work of Rumiko Takahashi is still highly appreciated today. Among other titles Naturally Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood stands out, faithful adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist by Hiromu Arakawa. Just last year, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood turned ten.

READ:  Marvel's Avengers Black Widow # 1: the preview shows the first encounter with Taskmaster

There are many other souls known in the ranking, such as K-on !! o A Certain Scientific Railgun, whose sequel A Certain Scientific Railgun T has aired in recent months, but also Durarara !! and Kuroshitsuji, alias Black Butler. What do you think of this ranking? In your opinion, which 2010 anime was to be included in the top 10?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.