What are the benefits of algae for health?

Although in the West they are not a well-known food, the truth is that algae have been consumed in the East for several thousand years. Do you know what the benefits of algae for health?

Regulate intestinal transit

One of the main benefits of algae for health has to do with intestinal transit. They are very rich in fiber, so they are a great food to avoid diseases such as constipation.

They purify the organism

Algae are a rich source of alginic acid, so they favor the elimination of toxins.

Increase the feeling of satiety

When algae come into contact with water they increase in size. Therefore, they are widely used in weight loss diets, hypocaloric. They increase the feeling of satiety, prompting you to eat less and avoid the dreaded "binge eating"

Thyroid homone regulate

Algae are rich in iodine, so they regulate the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. This gland is one of the most important for the proper functioning of the body as it is responsible for the balance of the hormonal and metabolic system.

They take care of the view



Another of the great benefits of algae for health is that they are very good for the eyes. They have a high content in Vitamin A, so they are a 100% recommended food to avoid visual diseases.

Protect the intestinal flora



Thanks to your high mucilage contentTaking algae is a great option to protect the gastric mucosa. They regulate the functions of the large intestine. In addition, they soften the fibers of other foods to promote their digestion.

Fight against hypertension



And finally, algae are very beneficial for controlling hypertension, a very common disease in adults. Algae are rich in sodium, so avoid excessive consumption of table salt to spice up the dishes.