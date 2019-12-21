What are the bans on women in Saudi Arabia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish Soccer Super Cup will be played in Saudi Arabia for three tenpounds. So it's time to know what the bans on women in Saudi Arabia.

Until last year 2018 they were prohibited from entering sports stadiums. Since 2018 they can access, but in areas enabled exclusively for women, which, of course, are far from those of men,

These are the bans on women in Saudi Arabia



Until 2018, women in Saudi Arabia could not drive. If they did, they risked being arrested. It was in August 2018 when the Government of the country granted them a series of rights: to travel without having the permission of a man, request passport, and register weddings, divorces and births.

The Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salam, is who is driving this type of reforms trying to "sell" an image of change.

However, the bans on women in Saudi Arabia They are still many. In the same way that has been happening for several centuries, there is a system of guardianship whereby each woman has her own guardian: husband, uncle, brother, father …

Today they still need your permission to to work, get married, get out of prison or even leave a center where they have taken refuge after a report of sexist violence.

In addition, in Saudi Arabia there is known as religious police, which rigorously controls your way of dressing. Public buildings, universities and offices continue to have differentiated entrances for men and women. Something similar happens in parks, transports and even beaches, where the zones for them and for them are separated.