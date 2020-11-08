what are the 5 most important couples of the series?

Even the heroes in fantasy shows can focus on something else besides all the supernatural cheating that surrounds them. Lucifer not only shows what happens when angels and demons walk the Earth, but also tells the story of a devil who solves crimes.

It might seem like there’s no time for anything else, but that’s not the case. In fact, they manage to find time for love and romance, sometimes for convenience and other times for true feelings. Here, then, are the 5 couples who made the series famous:

Dan Espinoza and Charlotte Richards: this relationship could very well collapse due to the fact that when Dan met Charlotte, she was not herself. In fact, her mother was Lucifer in her body. But when the real Charlotte returned learning the truth about what had happened, she and Dan fell in love.However, they weren’t destined to get their happy ending. Charlotte died when she tried to protect Amenadiel from Marcus Pierce. Dan is still missing a lot also because, judging by Charlotte’s photo on his desk in Season 5, they were really sweet together. Chloe Decker e Dan Espinoza: True, this relationship ultimately didn’t work out as Chloe broke up with Dan because he was too interested in his job. They tried to reconcile but eventually decided to divorce. However, unlike many divorced couples, they have remained in good relationships and now work even better together. Plus, there’s a huge reason to appreciate their relationship: their daughter Trixie is as smart as her mother and as loyal as her father. Amenadiel and Linda Martin: the two of them had a difficult start. Amenadiel pretended to be someone else in season one to learn more about Lucifer’s behavior. But eventually Linda discovered the truth and, despite the deception, they quickly fell in love with each other. The couple was also able to manage the little Maze parenthesis that led to a sort of betrayal by both, but once this crisis is overcome, they are now proud parents of their little son Charlie. Lucifer e Candy Morningstar: with the exception of Chloe, most of Lucifer’s relationships on the show didn’t last long or weren’t that serious. However, there is a love story that holds a special position, since it wasn’t real, but rather funny. There was a moment when Lucifer decided to remove Chloe by going to Las Vegas, but on his return he was not alone but in the company of Chloe with whom he had pretended to be married. We can actually call it one of the best fake relationships on the show. Lucifer e Chloe Decker: without a doubt one of the best reports of the television series. At first they couldn’t stand each other, but later they became friends and then they fell in love. Chloe had to face the fact that Lucifer wasn’t human, but that didn’t stop her from professing her love for him. Lucifer had to go back to Hell breaking Chloe’s heart. But luckily for both of them, he came back early in Season 5 and they could finally see how they work as a couple. It doesn’t matter what the future holds for both of them, but Lucifer has called Chloe his first love and that’s enough.

We leave you with this interview with the protagonist of Lucifer and here is the number of episodes left in Lucifer.