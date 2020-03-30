Entertainment

What are the 10 favorite female characters from Studio Ghibili?

March 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Although even the Museum has stopped due to Coronavirus, it is Studio Ghibli continues to be talked about continuously. Indeed, fans in Japan recently participated in a survey to decree which are the 10 female characters of the study preferred by fans.

In this period of quarantine there is no better opportunity to recover the Ghibli masterpieces that have helped revolutionize the animation industry. We remind you, in fact, that on Netflix Numerous classics are already available and more will be added starting April 1st. Furthermore, during an interview with Toshio Suzuki, we learned about the reasons that prompted us Hayao Miyazaki to grant their films to Netflix for an international distribution far from the cinema.

However, on the occasion of a survey opened by the Japanese Futabanet portal, the fans dripped their rankings of the best 10 female characters from Studio Ghibli which follow:

  1. Nausicaä Nausicaä from the Valle del Vento;
  2. Chihiro of The Enchanted City;
  3. Shheta di Laputa – Castle in the sky;
  4. Kiki di Kiki – Home delivery;
  5. Satsuki of My Neighbor Totoro;
  6. San de La Principessa Mononoke;
  7. Marnie from When Marnie Was There;
  8. Ponyo of Ponyo on the cliff;
  9. Shizuku Tsukishima from The Sighs of my Heart;
  10. Dola di Laputa – Castle in the sky;

We would like to clarify that although Nausicaä della Valle del Vento is not really a Ghibli production, the film was added as a creation by Miyazaki. What is the best female character of the famous Studio for you? Let us know with a comment below.

