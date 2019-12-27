What are Meghan and Harry doing in Canada? Their Christmas 2019 plans are a mystery

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they reveal their plans for Christmas 2019 in the company of baby Archie. And no, they are not what you expected: the Sussex at this moment are neither in Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Royal Family nor in California with her mother Doria Ragland but … in Canada. Harry, Meghan, we are not behind you.

Proof that Harry and Meghan are in Canada for the Christmas holidays you have it on the Twitter profile of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who gave him the official welcome to the country. But didn't they have to spend Archie Harrison's first Christmas in America to help him discover Mom's festive traditions?

Take a step back with us in their royal drama caused by the joint onslaught of media, haters and online bullies that led Harry and Meghan to literally flee Britain to take six weeks of rest with their baby without the eye of tabloids British people. Mission accomplished because of them there have been no traces for weeks, apart from some sporadic incursion on Instagram to send solidarity messages, such as that of the Prince Harry dressed as Santa Claus.

But while the world believed that they had given up the traditions of the Royal Family to live a magical Christmas in the heat of California with Doria Ragland Lto Meghan Markle's mom, in the end the Sussex opted for private holidays in Canada far from everyone, before officially returning to their homeland and resuming their commitments.

Harry and Meghan in Canada have won everything with this move

One of the first photos of Harry and Meghan in Canada at the beginning of their relationship. Karwai TangGetty Images

They said it and they did: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent several signals that they were no longer comfortable with all the media attention on them and they ditched the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor announcing that they would spend Thanksgiving with Meghan's mom. And they probably did, even if their plans, for security and privacy reasons, we didn't know for sure until December 21, 2019, when a Sussex spokesman confirmed that Prince Harry's family is doing well and enjoying himself. the welcome of Canada and its beautiful panoramas. Did you understand Meghan and Harry? Nor with the Queen Elizabeth nor with Doria Ragland but alone, to enjoy the beauties of Canada, in spite of the saying "Christmas with yours".

But why Canada? For them it is a very important country from many points of view: it is part of the Commonwealth which is the vast kingdom governed by His Majesty so the reasons are also familiar. But not only: Harry and Meghan they met in Toronto many times at the beginning of their love story, also because she worked and lived in the Canadian city for 7 years to shoot Suits. Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, lives in Canada: many confirm that Harry and Meghan's first love nest was home when nobody knew about their relationship.

One of Harry and Meghan Markle's first public releases in 2017 in Canada for Invictus Games. Karwai TangGetty Images

While in Sandringham this year Queen Elizabeth will experience a slightly different Christmas, with Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh in the hospital and the Prince Andrea banned from public life because of the scandal in which he is involved, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they managed to conquer that extra bit of freedom that allows them to get away from the Royal Family and its crazy rhythms to live a life as normal as possible, between trips to the places of the heart and an alternative Christmas without family and relatives around.

Maybe they are pulling too tight and sooner or later Queen Elizabeth will lose patience or maybe – we vote for this option – they deserve this freedom also because they do not have cumbersome duties towards the Crown like the brothers-in-law Kate Middleton and Prince William. Canada is precisely the emblem of this rebellion, if you want to call it that: who can prevent it Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas 2019 where do they want? Evidently not even His Majesty.