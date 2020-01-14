What an embarrassment! Geraldine Bazán suffers painful fall when dancing with her daughter (VIDEO)

The actress Geraldine Bazan She is very active in her social networks and today she showed that she is able to share both good things and accidents that she suffers in everyday life.

Through their 'Stories' from Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a video where you can see that she had a spectacular fall.

It all happened when Bazan He practiced a choreography with his daughter Elisa, fruit of the fleeting marriage he had with the actor Gabriel Soto

Both looked lively and safe in front of the camera when they were inside a room where a background song could be heard.

One of the steps was for the actress to kneel and lift suddenly, but from one moment to another both she and her daughter lost their balance and they ended up falling.

"When everything goes well and one slips on top of the other," he said Geraldine Bazan in Instagram as a description of the incident happened.

Although it seems that the fall did hurt, fortunately it had no major consequences for her or for her daughter Elisa and therefore He could take the situation with humor.

With information from La Neta Noticias

