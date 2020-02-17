What a shame !: the macho gesture of a pet to a Brazilian soccer player for his physique

The event occurred during the presentation of the player Diego Tardelli in the Atlético Mineiro from Brazil. The Brazilian player has already played for Betis in the 2005-2006 season.

It was not only about his presentation, but also about other team players. However the moment will be remembered as the day the team mascot went from funny. The Golden Gaul, that's how they know him, he went greeting one by one to all the players that were on the field.

It was time to salute the footballer Vitória Calhaufront of Atlético Mineiro. The pet did not come up with anything other than take his hand, turn his body and look at his ass to finish off putting his hands to his head. The television cameras hunted the moment and caught the pet making the gesture of 'I drool' after seeing their physical attributes.

A bad joke that did not like Andre Rizek, host of the program 'Troca de Passes'on the channel' SporTV.com ', who described it as "a shame".

"The pet did like taking a walk and 'come here'. Seriously, what a scene, what a shame for others. What a shame. Everything a woman does not want today, this scene has. The woman wants to be recognized for being a good player and not for being beautiful or having a curve like that or baked. It was a bad decision. Lack of total awareness, "he said.