What a shame about Maravilla, they will never see it as they saw it

Maravilla Martínez the day he filled the Vélez stadium in 2013 (Photo: Reuters)

He did everything he had to do.

The TKO win in the seventh round was the consequence of a neat, harmonious and effective work, and although Fandiño turned out to be too simple and predictable a rival, what was at stake was not seeing Fandiño but rather Wonderful.

By the way, this return is the initial step of a dream and that its projection collides with a logic seldom bent in boxing history. The three determining factors of the observation were:

1) Slow scrolling

2) Announced Downloads

3) Lack of surprise in attack position

He dominated the fight physically and intellectually and there were its main virtues. The auction came by the least imagined route: a direct to the solar plexus, which interrupted the breathing of the novice Fandiño, forcing him to resign his vertical while the towel took pity on him. This 45-year-old Martinez who has returned to the ring after six years of absence has the same attitude as the one who left agonizingly in front of Cotto in the Madison Square Garden, but clearly it will be impossible to reach the level of the lofty of the category. As announced, he will be able to carry out fights of this type, of the least demand, before agreeing to a fight already agreed with the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gilbertico Mendoza to face in Tokyo Ryota Murata.

By the way, to reach such a precious goal, you must continue in this line of scientific training for at least one more year. So when it comes to fighting for a world crown again, if your dream comes true, he will have forty rounds of fighting, four hundred of training and one more year. And this sum of elemental factors that seem to bring him closer to the realization of his chimera, in reality they distance him from such a feat being able to be accomplished.

What Martínez retains is his attitude and moral. What Martinez has lost is his power and its speed. If the most brilliant and apotheotic task had to have been carried out eight years ago in front of Julio César Chávez Jr., there is no human possibility of seeing 10% of what was left of that stoic and brilliant boxer who was leaving part of his potential against Murray in Buenos Aires and in front of Cotto in New York.

Maravilla won by knockout in the seventh round (EFE)

Whoever descended from the ring had the same name but it was not the same … The convenor of this appointment for 1,000 people that the Covid-19 precautions allowed, was the protagonist of that memorable fight held in Las Vegas on September 15, 2012. Now with same smile but with tired bones and joints, crisp like a shadow of the past. That one, the one in Las Vegas, will remain forever as one of the most intense battles offered by two boxers in pursuit of a world crown. Especially in the last round whose level of drama, bravery, courage, dexterity and dedication on the part of both prompted the public to do nothing but live such a frenzy standing up, especially after the fall of Maravilla and their decision to attack taking all the risks that a boxer with very pronounced card advantages could take. But Fandiño was not Chávez, nor Torrelavega de Cantabria the Thomas and Mack Center from Las Vegas. The epic is seldom repeated.

Later – it is worth remembering – he crossed Martin Murray in Martinez’s life. It was that rainy night in Vélez Sarsfield (April 27, 2013) when he did not reach his level, although he reaffirmed his tremendous heart by standing up after the fall count and then overwhelming Murray by running him around the ring. However, he exhibited little in the face of such expectation. And most of the attendees were disappointed.

And finally a fight that should never have been made: the one made in the Madison Square Garden of New York (June 7, 2014) before Miguel Cotto every time Wonderful he did not meet the elementary physical conditions to fight. It could be said today at a distance that in normal conditions that Cotto almost at the end of his outstanding journey would have been a statistical appointment in the life of Wonderful Martínez who could even have shone. On the other hand, with the granting of such advantages as that of a knee without flexion, his image was painful and the combat was a nightmare. It can be thought that it was because of that image of powerlessness that Maravilla set himself this goal of returning to the source that propelled him to fame, popularity, admiration and glory.

– Was it that Maravilla felt her ego unsatisfied? Is it that the acclaim of the stadiums is not comparable to the sound of the theaters? Neither the success of the stand up, nor the motivational talks for entrepreneurs, nor the filming of films, nor the role of commentator, equals this: the boxer carries in his soul fighting to impose himself on the rival and satisfy himself, see himself with his arms raised, inscribe a new chapter in his history, stimulate his ego And that is why he they encourage pain and blood much more than the fervent applause of a theatrical audience.

I arbitrarily linked this case with Leonard’s. We could say that Sugar Ray had four returns: the first was after his retinal detachment in 1982. Came back in the 84′ Before the unknown Kevin Howard –as unknown as Fandiño– beating him by KO and using the gloves with a thumb attached to avoid the “finger marks” in the eyes. However, and without a stated reason, he again moved away from boxing. But it came back in 1987 with enormous motivation: to face Marvin Hagler, it was that day that I met Foreman in the sauna of Caesar’s Palace and he confessed that he too would return to boxing to redeem himself from all his mistakes, his arrogance, his bestial treatment of others, of his pride, because the religious path would give him the opportunity to become a good man and leave the bad man he had been in his past. And he did it at age 45 by recovering the heavyweight crown against Michael Moorer.

Leonard, the protagonist of that night, beat Hagler tightly consuming a dramatic fight. And he continued to box with pronounced infrequency until 1989 when he defeated Roberto Stone hand Duran in the third confrontation of the “classic”. He came out of retirement again in the 91′ To lose by beating to Terry Norris. It was then that he affirmed that he was permanently retiring.

However, he had a new return – another one – in 1997. It was a painful affront to boxing history that Sugar Ray Leonard, one of the five greatest boxers of all time, received such a beating from Macho Camacho. We all felt those blows … The underlying question became: Why are boxers coming back? And also, what is the reason for doing it at an older age? Some as Joe Louis (39 years), Ray Sugar Robinson ( 44 ), Stone hand Duran (at age 49 he won a North American Cruiserweight Championship to Pat Lawlor), Evander Holyfield (46 years), George Foreman (45), Larry Holmes (53), among others, was due to the need for money. It is not the case of Manny Pacquiao (current world champion, 41 years old), nor Bernard Hopkins (who held the crown until age 47). Nor was it the situation of Muhammad Ali, sanctioned between 1967 and 1970, nor Mike Tyson who was in jail for three years and was able to return in ’96. They had never retired, they did not fight because they were forbidden.

An example of today: Pacquio is champion with 41 years (Photo: AP)

None of the cases mentioned are merely references –because there are many more examples– which has mobilized Wonderful Martinez to get back into a ring at the 45 years and having elapsed six years and two months since he fell sadly before Miguel Cotto, his last rival.

Wonderful was driven looking inside for an impossible man, the man of the past. Neither the Lou Duvas – the manager of the United States -, nor Gabriel Sarmiento – his creator -, nor his Spanish coach Sánchez Atocha, nor his manager for a little while Sampson Lewkowicz, nor Pablo Sarmiento, his corner of the last fights … Miguel De Pablos, his administrator and friend, remained. And in the corner were Tinín Rodríguez, Jaime Lera and Raquel Bordons. This time the organization was not Bob Arum’s in the glamor of Las Vegas; Wonderful He must have programmed himself in that beauty that is the Malecón de Torrelavega, in Cantabria, very close to the Basque country and very far from the history of boxing.

His speech on the ring after the fight was seductive and even arouses adherence. We know that desire and reality generally go down different paths. It’s a shame, because such a dream would deserve to come true. But that would be a miracle and there are no miracles on the ring when you are 45 years old and you take twenty to some rivals with more strength, more hunger for glory and more way to go.

The almanac is not knocked out …

