What a pity! Ricky Martin exploded with Sarita Sosa for sneaking into his party

Sarita Sosa, since his appearance in the media after the death of his father, the Prince of the Song, Jose jose, has not stopped being under the reflectors.

On this occasion, the presenters of Gossip No Like, revealed that the youngest of the Sosa family was rejected to enter a select party organized by two world famous stars.

And is that Javier Ceriani said that Sara tried to enter an event organized by the singer Ricky Martin and the actress Eva Longoria, in Miami, for the benefit of the foundation of the cast member of Desperate wives. However, his admission was not admitted, since it was not included in the guest list.

There goes (Sarita) with her husband to enter the party of Ricky Martin (…) If they are not on the list even if you are Paulina Rubio, you do not enter. I've seen thousands of artists reject, ”said the presenter.

The party was organized within the framework of Art Basel, a contemporary art fair, in which several artists stand out for showing their works and some brands organize charity events.

