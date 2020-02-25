"What a liar you are": Marcelo, on his way out of court

This Monday morning, the newspaper El Mundo reported that Marcelo Vieira, Real Madrid footballer, had been charged by a judge for driving without points and exceeding the speed limit. He was intercepted last December driving 134 kilometers per hour on a stretch of 120 in of the M-12.

The footballer was summoned for this Monday at the court of Alcobendas by a crime against road safety when He was aboard his Audi S8 in the vicinity of Valdebebas.

After going through the court, the GOL cameras captured the player's exit, which was questioned by the journalists present there. "You didn't know that you didn't have points or anything, right?" Asked the journalist, to which Marcelo replied: "And you ask me what happened to you, look how liar you are (laughs)".

"The news says that you got caught without points, it was to know if it was true or not," replied the journalist. "And why are you asking me?" Marcelo replied again..