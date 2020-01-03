What a leg! Danna Paola impresses with sensual dress at La Academia (PHOTO)

Lately there has been a lot of talk about Danna Paola, because his great success in the series “Elite”And its participation in The academy continue under the reflectors of the show.

The young singer shared a photo in her account Instagram, which is seen next to the other judges of the Academy and wearing a beautiful white dress fitted.

“Last program of 2019,” Danna wrote, so she received hundreds of flattering comments and more than 300 thousand followers reacted to the image.

“Preciosa”, “Diosa”, “how beautiful you are”, “Divinaaa”, were some of the comments she received Danna Paola.

In addition, in the company of White dress, with a pronounced and open neckline of the left leg, wore a wine bun in the neck with which he emphasized his elegance.

