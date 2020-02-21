What a hug! Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza turn up the temperature (PHOTO)

Share it:

Juan de Dios Pantoja Y Kimberly Loaiza form the most famous and consolidated couple of YouTube Mexico, due to the great love and affection they show with each publication.

Their fans they love their relationship youtubers, especially now that they had to Kima, the little baby of both.

A couple of days ago, the interpreter of Fascinates me He shared a photo with his wife, with whom managed to raise the temperature of Twitter, due to the daring and intimate hug they give each other.

In the snapshot you can see Kimberly with his back to a mirror, in which both are reflected, and sitting in a bathroom sink, while hugging his daughter's dad. For its part JD, hug her tightly and take the picture with her cell phone.

Immediately, the fans of the couple reacted to the post and gave I like more than 12 thousand, apart from retweeting it a hundred times.

"I love to see you together and happy, you are my favorite couple", "Keep on keeping that spark of attraction and may your love last that beautiful forever", "It has more than anyone can have, it is the 8th wonder", "You two They are so strong, so firm, nothing and no one ever stops them. I love it, not even the hater can against you, they are the best ”, are some of the comments left by his followers.

Kimberly He was one of the people who shared the photo, along with a large "I love you".

