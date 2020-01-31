What a change! That's what Yanet García looked like before entering ‘Today

For some years, Yanet García gained fame on the small screen thanks to her weather forecast report, because while reporting, she delights the viewer's pupil with her sculptural figure like no other girl.

The 29-year-old began to give the weather forecast in her native Monterrey, Nuevo León in the program Regia people and because of its spectacular silhouette, it captured the eyes of the public, so it was listed as the sexiest girl on television.

When she became famous, she opened her Instagram account, and immediately millions of people began to follow her, due to her sexy posts, which to date, continue to raise sighs.

Due to the fame that she gained on television and social networks, the producer Magda Rodríguez called her to be part of the 'Hoy' program, which opened many doors, because she has not stopped reaping one success after another, even already ventured into the cinema with the movie Bellezonism.

Almost two years after joining the Televisa morning, Yanet García will say goodbye to the program, because she plans to move to the United States to participate in new projects.