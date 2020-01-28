What a beautiful stepmother! Son of Peña Nieto shares photo next to Tania Ruiz

What a beautiful stepmother! Tania Ruiz, Enrique Peña Nieto's girlfriend had already anticipated that she would spend the New Year with the former president of Mexico.

Although it did not reveal where they celebrated, the model did share an image next to the male son of the Mexican politician; Alejandro Peña Pretelini.

In the image shared by Tania through her Instagram stories, we see Alejandro and she pose as excited about hats that have the legend 2020.

Tania will be a businesswoman

For now, Tania Ruiz prepares the launch of your own lens brand, because he is a fan of this facial accessory and even has a collection.

"It's about glasses and clothes, but the lenses are very crazy, they are exotic, big, different and it's the first thing they see you, the face. What better than having an accessory, which is my favorite. Since before I collect glasses, it was such an icon that they told me 'what parents lenses' and that's why I decided to launch my own brand"

