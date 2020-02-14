What a abdomen! Kimberly Flores burns nets with a great body in the gym

Kimberly Flores, wife of Edwin Luna impacted her followers on Instagram by showing off her spectacular abdomen and worked abs.

The influencer who has more than a million followers shared some of the sexiest images of her photo shoot in the gym.

In the postcards we see the model also look the sexiest and with a steel figure, because Luna's wife is known for her discipline and dedication when exercising.

And not only that, but Flores has also chosen to record some useful videos where the influencer explains step by step how to do squats or certain physical exercises to burn that fat that is left over.

In July Kimberly said yes to Edwin Luna in a lavish and extravagant ceremony that took place in Monterrey.

The couple said yes in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Monterrey and the Mass was officiated by Father Juan José Martínez and the ceremony was broadcast nationally by Tv Azteca.

The wedding was conducted by the drivers of the television company of Ajusco, Carmen Muñoz, Esmeralda Ugalde and Rafael Mercadante.

Something that attracted a lot of attention was the tail of Kim's wedding dress, as it measured 7 meters:

