         WGA 2020: 'Parasites' and 'Jojo Rabbit' win the awards for the best scripts of the year and climb positions in the race for the Oscar

Less than a week after the delivery ceremony, we can say that the Oscars are just around the corner, and the race for the coveted golden statuette continues to heat up with the awards given by the unions North Americans After the actors fell before the cast of 'Parasites' and the directors praised the work of Sam Mendes in '1917', the scriptwriters were responsible for distributing awards.

The Writers Guild of America He has selected the booklet of 'Parasites', written by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, as the best original script of the year, imposing itself on texts such as that of 'History of a marriage' by Noah Baumbach, that of 'Daggers by the back' by Rian Johnson or that of '1917', signed by Mendes himself and Krysty Wilson-Carirns.

The second great category in the film section, best adapted script, has recognized the lovely 'Jojo Rabbit' of Taika Waititi as just winner over bombs of the likes of 'The Irish' —Steven Zaillan—, the reinvention of “Little Women” by Greta Gerwig, or the rewriting of the origin of the archenemy of Batman initialed by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver in 'Joker'.

When it comes to television, HBO has risen as the great winner of the night, kneading the WGA for the best drama series and the best drama episode thanks to 'Succession', the best comedy for 'Barry', the best new series for 'Watchmen' and the best original script for the magnificent 'Chernobyl' Craig Mazin. On the other hand, 'Fosse / Verdon', from FX, won the award for best adapted screenplay.