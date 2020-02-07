We've already seen the Harley Quinn movie!

Share it:

Bird is better in hand …

DC fans, and almost the entire world, longed to see one of the most recognized groups in the world of comics. After the trailer, the desire was maximum. It finally arrived in August 2016 and … The results disappointed both critics and fans. 'Suicide Squad' featured a series of most substantial DC characters. However, something failed in his footage. It seemed that the project had not fully hatched. The production was effective at the box office but not in the plot. And the problem was not in the components of that squad. Rather the opposite: everyone deserved a spin-off with those pasts as scrambled as attractive, especially the unclassifiable Harley Quinn, which stood out in the film above the delirium and the upset of the script of David Yesterday. Soon it took to launch his own film, partly thanks to Margot Robbie, the actress who played her and who fully committed herself to the emerging project.

In his solo presentation, Harley has spread his wings freely. Its history is like the personality of this antiheroine: spontaneous, twisted, unpredictable and with a good background inside. In that nonsense that was the preamble of 2016, he surpassed Joker by grace. Now that he is without him, he knows where to fly.

Breeding ravens…

What was expected of a poor girl courted by Prince Clown of Crime? A damsel in distress? A soul in resentful grief crying in the corners? The decay passes quickly and Harley is not a passive character, quite the contrary, he is abruptly active. Harleen Quinzel went from being a psychiatrist to being the henchman of Gotham's most dangerous criminal. The fact of breaking up with Joker is going to make him rethink some things about his personality. However, she will remain "the damn Harley Quinn," although some facets of her have changed. The one that was his "little cake" has been left behind, specifically in the introduction of the new film (with explosion included).

Warner Bros.

This film will mean a trip in which you will discover who she is. Here the world is not threatened with a catastrophe or alien warning. In this personal growth, Harley will be in trouble in front of a great evil and with a victim to protect, and she has an artillery that comes as standard: her attitude, wilder and even more dangerous than in the first movie. It's as if the director Cathy Yan I would have made a cocktail combining the genres of coming-of-age and the comic, adding brutal doses of action with hints of revenge and flamboyant picaresque.

The screenwriter Christina Hodson It does not swell any moral of your text. Just exposes in the plot hard situations of day to day that women, superheroines or not, have to face: labor disputes with fellow climbers, condescension in any type of conversations, betrayals and even abuses. The protagonist faces all these injustices in her adventures, starting with her outfit: the tight shirts are left behind, now she has opted for looser clothes. That gives you more freedom to move and act with more agility. He will continue with many birds in his head, although he now has more concerns and ambitions in life. Less necklines and more colored fringes!

Warner Bros.

Flying bird …

The four girls who will see their paths united by the evil Roman Sionis are very different. They have no problem saying things to their faces, always from honesty. The story drawn between them distills brotherhood and companionship. The new squad is as eclectic as the previous one without being so matted: Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Jacket (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renée Montoya (Rosie Perez) form a good flock who know how to take care of that calf named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). The casting has been very successful. The characters of DC have seated each one like a glove: they emanate charisma, both they and them, the bad guys in this story Ewan McGregor Y Chris Messina, the perfect super villain and faithful minion combo.

Warner Bros.

Both the action and the violence are served on the tape, which is also seasoned with the occasional scene not clearly recommended for minors. Much of the public would expect that being a movie starring a gang of girls there would be limitations in behavior or style. But the lack of testosterone does not alter the beast side that ambitions production. This is not a superhero story to use; The big screen does not usually have girls willing to fight in defense of the disadvantaged. From now on 'Birds of prey' can serve as a pattern for future productions.

Also, as far as vandalism is concerned, we must not forget that Harley was diagnosed from 'Suicide Squad' as a more dangerous criminal than his ex. Prepare yourself because the brawls will be unpredictable.

Warner Bros.

According to the bird, this is the nest

The action continues in Gotham, that dark and dark city where it is known that crime and corruption are at ease. The gloomy and yellowish lights seen in 'Joker' turn towards a bouquet of more varied colors, be it night or day, indoor or outdoor. A liveliness not without danger, because the big city is still a risky place. The film is told from Harley's point of view, so that the viewer will get a Gotham from another perspective. 'Birds of prey' adopts a more cheerful and joking approach, nothing to do with the cloudiness surrounding the story about Arthur Fleck. The director herself declared that this title is an antidote against the stereotypes that remained anchored in this type of cinema. The world of superheroes is not at odds with luminosity. The artistic direction of the new feature film is an ode to color, histrionics and revelry, just as antagonistic to the movie set of Todd Phillips.

'Birds of prey' states that the amount of confetti and glitter thrown in a fight scene is not directly proportional to the loss of hardness and cruelty; those glitters are limited to defining the qualifier that bears the title: "fantabulous."

Warner Bros.

Old bird does not enter cage

After viewing, the public will want more. It is clear that these new heroines have much to prove now that they have introduced themselves. And what will happen to Harley? Her migratory spirit will take her to more places. The next stop will be in 2021 with 'The Suicide Squad'.

Harley Quinn – better said, Margot Robbie – does not disappoint with his solo adventure. The emancipation of the protagonist is a breath of fresh air to the Extended Universe of DC. The result is a daring and unusual film with nothing to envy its predecessors. The genre of the comic has been very well sorority, in front of and behind the camera.

As if it were one more justice, Cathy Yan has entered the big blockbusters releasing the superhero movies of opaque and static clichés. It has given wings to those that until now were in the background. There will be no desire to return to any cage. He has emancipated Harley and also this film genre.