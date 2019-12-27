Entertainment

We've already seen 'Cats' and it's a fascinating creep

December 27, 2019
Lisa Durant
We were repeatedly warned and we asaplandored: 'Cats' is a misfit show. In a chapter of the series 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', the aspiring music star Tituss Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) Go to a musical show in New York, jump on stage dressed as a cat to steal his moment of prominence and discover behind the scenes that nobody really knows what the story is about. They move among the public to collect popcorn and simply they are improvising the songs and the plot on the fly. In another comic series, 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend', an entire chapter is dedicated to the cat format, creating ridiculous characters that highlight the nonsense of the entire production. And there is more: in the movie 'Six degrees of separation' (1993), the character played by Will Smith he talks in front of his skeptical companions how a film version of the famous musical based on 'The Book of Skillful Cats of Old Possum' could be made of T.S. Elliot.

Taylor Swift in Cats

Universal

In the end, none of them gives us answers, but a question thrown into the air: Who would be so reckless to try to bring to the big screen a movie about a group of "jelic" cats singing and dancing to ascend to a kind of Valhalla gatuno? Well, it turned out to be Tom hooper, director of the acclaimed 'The speech of the king' and 'The wretched', which now faces what is possibly the most important click of his career. And he does it with a cast full of stars (Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, James corden…) and a CGI that continues to be perfected even after being released in commercial theaters. Perhaps in other productions that detail would be unthinkable, but at this point it is not hard to believe any of the anomalies that come to us about 'Cats': there is no doubt that we are facing the most surreal movie of the year. And we are still deciding whether it is good or bad.

The film, as we pointed out at the beginning, offers a couple of strokes of history as an excuse for the dance and music show that makes up its base: an abandoned cat (the debutante Francesca Hayward) is the rookie in a feline neighborhood where those known as "jelic cats" compete through homegrown songs to be chosen by the leader, the old Deuteronomy (Dench), to be sent beyond "the celestial layer". The competition will be altered by the traps of the evil Macavity (Elba), which makes the competition disappear to be the only candidate for the greatest honor to which a cat can aspire in that place. This is the framework in which a set of naked anthropomorphic characters covered in digital hair, whose faces live in a constant state of Instagram cat filter and whose movements seem like a technical setback to the level of the Scorpion King's 'The Return of the Mummy' (2001), tell us a story that we will still not understand even when the 'The End' appears.

imageUniversal Pictures

'Cats' is a nightmare place where the songs rhyme 'hurry' with 'curry', cats wear sports to do 'street dance' and the ears sometimes move through the head without any physical law that dominates them. Lto discomfort is the glue that binds everything. Hooper thought that 95 million dollars and a panel of stars would be able to contribute what was condemned from the beginning, and that is that this is a musical misfit to the big screen. The excitement of the live show, in which the actors and actresses stroll through the seats and interact with the public, is lost when the musical 'performance' becomes a version of cardboard stone nightmare where special effects have eaten the soul of his characters. There is no emotion in a single glance, nor is the unspoken game with the spectators.

But there is also a second reading. Without a doubt, taking this movie seriously would be a big mistake, one that the director possibly made from the beginning. But, as the first projections around the world are demonstrating, It's so ridiculous to become a cult movie. One could argue that the sequence starring Rebel Wilson in the kitchen, where we see mice with faces of human children and cockroaches dancing in a row under the table (reminiscent of this sequence of 'The Knife of Joe' of 1996), is a voluntary reference to the dirty and underground cinema of John waters and his muse Divine, but the general "seriousness" of the film forces us to rule out that Hooper wanted to get out of date (although perhaps he did try) with an ode to mamarrachez. The only moment of pure emotion, Jennifer Hudson's 'Memory', weighed more than the possibility of facing a riskier proposal.

imagePhoto Credit: Universal Pictures

And it is that the sin of 'Cats' has not been to fall into an expected ridicule in a story with such a plot and characters, but not take it to its craziest end. Although undoubtedly its biggest fault, even being a relative issue, is that it is tremendously boring. Except perhaps for 'furry sex' lovers, who will find it the most exciting movie of the year. For others, however, the eroticism of those hairy naked bodies will only be one of the elements that make the film into one of the strangest and most disturbing experiences of this season, against which both criticism and awards have already made clear their aversion. The box office, on the other hand, points to a failure without palliative (In its first weekend it has barely exceeded 7 million; you subtract up to almost 100 budget). Could we be faced with one of the loudest disasters of the decade? Possibly. Will we enjoy this fascinating grizzly in the future? Evidently.

