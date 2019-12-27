We've already seen 'Cats' and it's a fascinating creep

Share it:

We were repeatedly warned and we asaplandored: 'Cats' is a misfit show. In a chapter of the series 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', the aspiring music star Tituss Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) Go to a musical show in New York, jump on stage dressed as a cat to steal his moment of prominence and discover behind the scenes that nobody really knows what the story is about. They move among the public to collect popcorn and simply they are improvising the songs and the plot on the fly. In another comic series, 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend', an entire chapter is dedicated to the cat format, creating ridiculous characters that highlight the nonsense of the entire production. And there is more: in the movie 'Six degrees of separation' (1993), the character played by Will Smith he talks in front of his skeptical companions how a film version of the famous musical based on 'The Book of Skillful Cats of Old Possum' could be made of T.S. Elliot.

Universal

In the end, none of them gives us answers, but a question thrown into the air: Who would be so reckless to try to bring to the big screen a movie about a group of "jelic" cats singing and dancing to ascend to a kind of Valhalla gatuno? Well, it turned out to be Tom hooper, director of the acclaimed 'The speech of the king' and 'The wretched', which now faces what is possibly the most important click of his career. And he does it with a cast full of stars (Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, James corden…) and a CGI that continues to be perfected even after being released in commercial theaters. Perhaps in other productions that detail would be unthinkable, but at this point it is not hard to believe any of the anomalies that come to us about 'Cats': there is no doubt that we are facing the most surreal movie of the year. And we are still deciding whether it is good or bad.

The film, as we pointed out at the beginning, offers a couple of strokes of history as an excuse for the dance and music show that makes up its base: an abandoned cat (the debutante Francesca Hayward) is the rookie in a feline neighborhood where those known as "jelic cats" compete through homegrown songs to be chosen by the leader, the old Deuteronomy (Dench), to be sent beyond "the celestial layer". The competition will be altered by the traps of the evil Macavity (Elba), which makes the competition disappear to be the only candidate for the greatest honor to which a cat can aspire in that place. This is the framework in which a set of naked anthropomorphic characters covered in digital hair, whose faces live in a constant state of Instagram cat filter and whose movements seem like a technical setback to the level of the Scorpion King's 'The Return of the Mummy' (2001), tell us a story that we will still not understand even when the 'The End' appears.