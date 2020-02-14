WesupportyouHorikoshi was born, hashtag to defend the author of My Hero Academia

Share it:

It is not an easy time for Kohei Horikoshi and his creature, My Hero Academia. The manga published for several years on Weekly Shonen Jump and which has been so successful all over the world, becoming one of the pillars of today's manga world, has been criticized on the basis of some choices regarding the name of Dr. Shiga Maruta.

Despite the change of name that has taken place, some fans need little to cling to any element target the author. The controversy over the dates of birth of the characters of My Hero Academia was also a coincidence; at this point, many supporters of the author and the manga have decided to take the reins of the situation on the various social networks.

To prevent the situation from escalating further, many have used the hashtag #WesupportyouHorikoshi, in response to those who have created sterile or trivial controversies about each element presented in the manga. Do you think the situation will calm down over the next few days?

My Hero Academia is a manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Running on Weekly Shonen Jump since 2014, it is currently one of the most important faces of the Shueisha magazine. Over the years, the series has received four animated seasons, including the last hour underway, plus spin-offs and feature films.