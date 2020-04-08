'Westworld': we already know who each character really is

Share it:

'Westworld' is back. Rather, what made us fall in love with 'Westworld' is back. The first season was deeply rooted and liked by both critics and the public, but the second season was in a tailspin and, despite having interesting ideas, the cumbersome plot weighed more and many of those who delivered in the first season ended up leaving the Serie. Gross mistake.

Season 3 of 'Westworld' has taken the characters out of the park and is being great. With echoes to 'Matrix' or 'Blade Runner', the fiction created by Jonatahn Nolan and Lisa Joy is better than ever, with a Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores) dedicated body and soul to the cause, like Thandie Newton (Maeve) and even the new signing, an always competent Aaron Paul. This new season has started by showing us that Dolores has made copies of past characters and controls them at will, having brought each one a different conscience. That was the great unknown of the beginning of the season: What hosts were those inside each of those characters? Teddy? The man in black? Well, none of which we expected.

In Chapter 4, 'The mother of exiles', we have discovered a terrifying truth. Dolores took 5 'pearls of conscience' in her flight from the park, and we thought that each one would be of a different identity, but nothing could be further from reality. All the bodies he has created outside the park carry a copy of Dolores' mind. So she is present in all the machinations: Charlotte Hale, Martin and Musashi, they are all Dolores. But who owns the fifth of the pearls he stole? Are you using the other 4? Or are the copies of your consciousness apart from those pearls?

Many unknowns that still remain to be solved, but the first big question has already been answered …