         'Westworld' releases the impressive final trailer of its season 3: the "true gods" come to the HBO series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is very little left for the return of 'Westworld' and HBO He doesn't want us to forget it. After a teaser announcing the release date, here we have the awesome final trailer of the season 3 from 'Westworld', the series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Recall that this ambitious production is based on 'Metal Souls' ('Westworld', 1973), the science fiction classic written and directed by Michael Crichton. 'Westworld' is a dark odyssey about the emergence of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new way of life on Earth. The third season of the series features eight episodes and premieres on HBO next March 16.

The rebellion of robots changes the stage

The cast of season 3 returns Evan Rachel Wood like pains, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright like Bernard, Tessa Thompson like Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth like Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

The novelties are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.