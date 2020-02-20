Westworld releases Season 3 trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week, HBO distributed the final poster of Season 3 of Westworld. Although we took advantage of it to review some of the theories about the argument of this new incursion of the series, the truth is that art also did not reveal much. Now, we have finally been able to enjoy a breakthrough. In short, practically three minutes of pure adrenaline through the trailer that you can see below.

The trailer is titled "Your World", and is a good example of what awaits Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores, Jeffery Wright's Bernard and Tessa Thompson in the real world after the events of Season 2. In addition, it has also served to see to some of the new actors that will join the cast this season. Of course, one of them is Aaron Paul.

Remember that this new season will feature a total of eight episodes. And like the previous two, the dark odyssey will continue to tell about the emergence of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new way of life on Earth. The premiere of the third season will be next March 16, 2020.