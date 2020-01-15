Westworld Releases Its Season 3 In March

Share it:

HBO wanted to rejoice the day by presenting in a teaser way the date on which we can enjoy again 'Westworld'. Exactly two months left before the third season premieres. When? Specifically the March 16.

We had already seen a couple of trailers from this futuristic world that we have been told that history turns to a new stage in this new season: goodbye to the park and hello to the real world. Now the robots will be among us. With this new teaser – what do you have next – We have also revealed a timeline that gives us an idea of ​​when this happens, which is key.

With a voice-over From an unknown character we discovered that things have not gone so well in this break:

"We are in the middle of a war. No one knows what has happened yet, or that it has already been lost. For the most part, humanity has been a small miserable band of thugs stumbling in one catastrophe after another. Our story is like the ravings of crazy people. Chaos. But we have changed it. For the first time, the story has an author. A system. And until very recently, the system worked, but there is someone we have not counted. You".

According to the timeline showing this progress, in April 2039 This "System" is started. However, in 2058, there is a "divergence," which is described as a "critical event." This confirms that the above program places us approximately 40 years in the future. It is also worth mentioning the way the narrator says "you." In the end it almost seems like a question. Is someone familiar with whom you are talking? Our best bet, given the way things ended last season, is that it's about Pains (Evan Rachel Wood), as she left the park and entered the real world along with Maeve (Thandie Newton). But we will have to wait until March to confirm it.