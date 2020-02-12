Westworld premieres the final poster of Season 3

Share it:

The third season of Westworld, one of the most powerful HBO series, is very close. Its premiere is scheduled for March 16, 2020. And now, its creators present the final poster to promote it. A sasapland with a very intentional phrase: "The book will not be free". But first, remember the trailer for this new series raid.

This new season, which will feature eight episodes, will continue to tell the dark odyssey about the emergence of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new way of life on Earth. And it is clear that the phrase quoted by the poster will be very important in the argument. Can you really choose what you have to do in this world?

The series is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also serve as executive producers. And it is something that will remain unchanged in this new season. In addition, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton also return. Next we will show you the poster in question.

On the other hand, Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Bojack Horseman), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Mesrine), Lena Waithe (HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show, Master of None), Scott Mescudi ( We Are Who We Are of HBO), Marshawn Lynch (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom and Olive Kitteridge of HBO), Michael Ealy (Stumptown) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

Do you feel like seeing Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores, Jeffery Wright's Bernard and Tessa Thompson in this new position? What do you think of the poster? Send us your comments here or through social networks.