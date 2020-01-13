         'Westworld': HBO announces the release date of season 3 with its new teaser

Share it:

And it's here, We already have a release date for the expected season 3 from 'Westworld', the science fiction drama by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The new episodes of the series will land on HBO on March 15, and the next day on HBO Spain.

In addition to the date announcement, a new teaser trailer has been released that, in line with some of the previous ones, do not show new images of the eight chapters that will make up this new season.

The series changes the stage

What is clear is that we will have a new change of scenery. In the video we can glimpse various events of the near future until the beginning of "The System" on which 'Westworld III' seems to revolve: "A dark odyssey about the emergence of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new way of life on Earth".

The little we know is that part of the hosts (like our dear Dolores) will be in the real world, while Maeve (Thandie Newton) is in World War II. Jonathan Nolan commented on this:

"Part of the story takes place in the western United States and that is a linear theme in the series: the American West as a stage and as ethos. The idea of ​​the West as a wild place, where beyond the next hill or horizon there are no rules. On this thematic level, Dolores goes out to find out what happened to the real West. And the answer is: we paved over and civilization reached all those fleeing from it. "

On board the new season we will have new faces like Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena WaitheScott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Galagher Jr., Michael Early and Tommy Flanagan. This group will join the already veterans Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro.

After an excellent first season, we must recognize that the second failed to maintain interest. But this does not mean that we do not find very solid hours of television. Do you feel like returning from 'Westworld'?