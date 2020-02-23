Westworld fans discover hidden trailers of season 3

Share it:

Facing the premiere of the third season of Westworld Some clues have been left online so that the most knowledgeable can follow them and discover the secrets they contain. This is what a few spectators have done when they find a web page of a fake augmented reality video game in which three new videos of the season were hidden.

Below are spoilers for the first two seasons of the series and promotional material for the third.

The discovery has been highlighted in Westworld Watchers. A group of fans has been tickling this fake company Incite Inc page, which seems to have something to say in the third season of the series. It has been the user MTC_Chickpea of ​​Reddit who has found a total of three trailers hidden in several parts of the page.

All three videos were posted on YouTube and deleted shortly after. If you are curious to see them it will not cost you more than a slight Google search to find them.

None of the videos is especially long, yet they offer a lot of information about the well-known and newcomers, as well as the tensions that will be between some of them.

The first trailer is titled "Free Will Is Not Free" and shows the character of Aaron Paul, Caleb, along with Dolores, The Man in Black and Bernard in various states of shock. The footage is constantly interrupted with text such as "escape is not freedom" and "disruption is not change".

The second trailer lasts almost three minutes and follows Dolores as he discovers the character of Aaron Paul as an equal and states that both can help each other. Maeve is also seen presenting a new character with a very corporate look that asks him to find and kill Dolores. Along with all this there are a couple of scenes of a car chase through the streets of a city.

The third trailer is called "When Caleb Meets Dolores" and is the craziest of all. It's clearly a parody with dark touches of romantic comedies like that when Harry found Sally.