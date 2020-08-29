Westworld creators will adapt Michael Crichton’s novel for HBO

Share it:

Lovers of Stephen Spielberg and those who grew up in the 80s have already heard of Michael Crichton, author of the novel that inspired Jurassic Park. Now, even HBO has decided to tap into its science fiction stories by signing with the creators of Westworld for an adaptation of Sphere.

Denise Tea, executive producer of the dystopian western, will in fact be the showrunner of Sphere and alongside her will have, in the roles of producers, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, also linked to Westworld in the same role. Second l’Hollywood Reporter Sphere “will take viewers into the depths of the ocean, more than 300 meters, where a group of scientists will come to terms with the supernatural, wonderful and terrible mysteries of the universe, only to realize that people closest to us could turn out to be the most alien “.

In 1993, three years after the novel was published Jurassic Park, Spielberg and Universal distributed the first chapter of the Jurassic franchise in theaters around the world and, given the success, they also decided to make an adaptation of the novel Congo (published in 1995) which, however, did not receive the same reception. Similar fate fell to the 1998 Sphere film with Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone e Samuel L. Jackson, which with just $ 37 million grossed worldwide and just 11% approval on Rotten Tomatoes was a huge flop.