Westworld 3×06 – Decoherence (2020): HBO series episode summary and review

One of the best comics of the past decade is 'The Private Eye', a noir written by Brian K. Vaughan and drawn by Marcos Martín, which took place in the future after the private data from the world was deluged from the cloud. In 'Westworld' we are right at this moment in the war between Dolores and Serac.

If 'Genre' ended with that intante in which that deluge takes place, 'Decoherence' puts us in the immediate consequences: chaos, suicides, riots and other tragedies, perhaps not as physical as emotional, they happen when reality is shown. When Rehoboam's predictive forecast comes to light.

It is curious, in this sense, the temporal and thematic coincidence that we find between this season of 'Westworld' and Alex Garland's 'Devs' and his approach to computing and the theory surrounding determinism of the universe and, therefore, the fallacy of free will. Subject that, on the other hand, has been addressed for several weeks.

In the future of 'Westworld' we are right at that moment when people know how and when they will die and what will lead to it. There is, here, a point for reflection: if our destiny is written, Can we act to change it?Do we just give up and continue our way until our inevitable end? Why are we like this today?

William's therapy

While these questions begin to arise in the minds of "the plebs", 'Decoherence' puts us in two scenarios: the first is the hostile take (literally), from Delos directed by Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) by Incite de Serac (Vincent Cassel). A take that leads to the plan to destroy Delos' main legacy, the parks.

The second main scenario leads us to the clinic where William (Ed Harris) is being held. He is not the only familiar face in treatment but he does seem the most reticent, to the point of receiving a therapy commonly used in veterans: he, past versions of it (as a man in black, as an adult, as a youth and as a teenager) and his father-in-law (Peter Mullan).

All together to determine exactly what has happened in your life that has detonated the rest of vital decisions until arriving at where we are. Again, one question is addressed: Can there be a point of no return that has determined your entire future?

'Decoherence' is an action packed episode but in the one that Dolores (the main one) is quite absent. In fact we do not know what has become of her after the end of the previous episode and the most we see the characters of Rachel Evan Wood is when a Maeve (Thandie Newton) who does not finish convincing the deal with Serac, activates one of her bodies in the simulation of "World war".

In this regard, perhaps the title of this sixth episode ('Decoherence', alluding to the concept of "quantum decoherence"), is precisely the reason why Dolores is so out outright and that the increasing separation between her and her copies (or, at least, Halores) may be taking its toll.

Theories aside, Suzanne Wrubel and Lisa Joy They've written an action-packed episode of 'Westworld' and generally more robust than the last. The big fly behind my ear revolves around the fact that Joy and Nolan don't seem to know exactly what to do with such a versatile and valued character as Maeve.

'Westworld' 3×08 trailer: 'Passed Dawn'

Two episodes from the end, there is a feeling that an open war is already on the table and that we have not seen, yet, the great final battle. And this is good. The preview of the next episode promises, however, delve into Caleb (Aaron Paul) and his past as a fighter. It is time to see what is buried in the psyche of Dolores's ally and what is the next step in the war between it and Serac.