'Westworld 3' talks about the new scene in this behind the scenes

The previous seasons of 'Westworld' had presented us with the park as its main stage; however, the new installment has decided to jump to real world, that of humans. A new and interesting scenario opens in this new installment that will reach HBO in less than a week, specifically the March, 15th. HBO has decided to heat up the mood by launching a new clip about the series, this time, behind the scenes of this third season.

Hanging on these lines, in the video you can discover how this new world that has escaped has been created Pains (Evan Rachel Wood) including various excerpts from the creators of the series, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as various cast and crew members.

Singapore, Spain and Los Angeles were used to create the skyline of the metropolis that we will see in this new season of 'Westworld', whose plot will be "a little less a guessing game and more a experience with the hosts, that they will finally meet their creators "as Nolan warned in a previous interview.

We have something new and different about to come out of the oven with the return of familiar characters but also new faces. So, we will see again Jeffrey Wright interpreting Bernard; to Evan Rachel Wood like Dolores; Tessa Thompson like Charlotte; Thandie Newton iInterpreting Maeve and Ed Harris like the Man in Black. Also, they will arrive Aaron Paul, of whose character not much is known yet and Vincent Cassel, who will play the main villain.