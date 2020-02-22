'Westworld 3' lands on Earth in its final trailer

Share it:

Based on the movie 'Metal Souls', starring Yul Brynner and written and directed by Michael Crichton, 'Westworld' has managed to win back the audience of HBO with this third season, which looks most appetizing. We had already seen his poster and a previous trailer that preceded us that in this new batch of chapters the robots They will live among us.

Now, thanks to the new trailer, which you have on these lines, we confirm that Pains (Evan Rachel Wood) has reached the world of humans. "I was born in this world, and my first memories are painful," the character is heard saying. "For my species, there was a place we were never allowed to go to, a place we were never allowed to see: your world." Then, a flying vehicle gives us the clue that the amusement park has been left behind.

We already knew that in this third season we will travel to a different environment and have new faces, among which are Vincent Cassel, who will play the main villain, and Aaron Paul, whose character is not yet known much but we know that it will be an important engine and which we have already seen in this new trailer interacting with Dolores. Also among the new cast members will be Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan. Will come back Jeffrey Wright playing Bernard; Tessa Thompson like Charlotte; Thandie Newton playing Maeve and Ed harris Like the Man in Black