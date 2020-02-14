Entertainment

Westworld 3 Already Has Poster

February 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
HBO presented us with the first advance of the third season of 'Westworld' just when we reached the end of 'Game of Thrones'. It has rained since then, but there is little to be able to enjoy again this metaphysical plot of epic proportions. To remind its fans, the platform has launched a poster of the series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

In this third season we will travel to a different environment and with a different protagonist, in this case interpreted by Logan paul. We must remember that in the previous season we left Pains fleeing to the world of humans, and with it we meet again in this new installment of episodes. How will they mix with humans? And will they be able to finish him? The robot revolution has already reached our world … Because as you can see in the new poster, the mechanical skeleton of a "host" is the protagonist. With knees bent and sinking in an ocean of salmon pink sand, in the background you can see a city in ruins.

imageHBO

Eight episodes of pure tension await us in the new season, where we will see Aaron Paul ('Breaking Bad'), Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Kid Cudi as new additions. They repeat Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Remember that the third season of 'Westworld' will arrive at HBO Spain on March 16.

