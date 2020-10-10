West Wing, HBO Max releases the trailer for the highly anticipated special

While the long-awaited Friends reunion continues to be postponed, HBO Max has just released the trailer for a West Wing special that fits perfectly into the campaign climate that the United States of America is experiencing.

During this revival the script of an episode of the third season will be read addressing the implications of a Bartlet White House election. The special will also give fans the chance to take a look behind the scenes, and understand how television productions are moving to comply with anti-contagion regulations.

In the episode, Sterling K.Brown of Black Panther will play the role of Leo McGarry, Bartlet’s White House chief of staff for most of the series, before running for Vice President last season. McGarry was originally played by John Spencer, who died shortly before the series finale was filmed.

Except for this due replacement, we will meet all the main members of the West Wing cast including Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill e Janel Moloney. During the special there will then be various special guests such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton who during the breaks will have the task of sensitize the audience to the vote for the upcoming presidential elections.

While waiting for this reunion on HBO Max, we remind you that all seasons of West Wing are available on Amazon Prime Video.