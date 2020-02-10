West of Dead: unveiled the new Beta on PC and Xbox One of the western-themed twin stick shooter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anti-hero of the twin stick shooter West of Dead is preparing to unleash his fatal anger on PC and Xbox One during the next Beta: to announce the new testing phase is Raw Fury, the publisher of the next rogue-lite shooter with Upstream Arcade top view.

The new window on the violent dimension of West of Dead will open Friday 14 February with a Beta in which we can participate on the Microsoft console and, for those who want to enjoy it on PC from the Steam pages, by subscribing to the official developer newsletter, following the instructions provided by the Raw Fury social channels in the tweet that you find at the bottom of the news.

To those approaching this project only now, we remember that West of Dead is set in Wyoming of 1888 and puts us in the shoes of William Mason, a undead antihero who will draw strength from his inexhaustible spirit of revenge to bring down the creatures and enemies who dare to hinder their path.

The settings that will form the backdrop to the crusade of the Mason's flaming skeleton procedurally generated, with traps, enemies and scenarios that will change dynamically to force us to embark on the adventure using always different strategies. If you want to know more about this title before its final landing on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch during 2020, we recommend you read our West of Dead special.