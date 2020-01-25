WESG canceled: coronavirus spreads and also affects export

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The organizing committee of the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) announced in an official statement that the finals APAC WESG 2020 have been canceled.

The event, which was to host the regional finals of CS: GO it was supposed to take place in Macau, February 16-18.

The reason is very simple: the growing threat of coronavirus originating in the metropolis of Wuhan. The virus is spreading all over the world, as we know, but at the moment the most serious situation is occurring in particular in China and throughout the Asian region.

I'm over eight hundred people who contracted the virus; currently there are already more than 25 deaths in China and five metropolises are practically isolated, with stationary transport and supermarkets taken by storm.

South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom have confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus and a suspected case (subsequently denied) seemed to have occurred in Puglia as well.

The WESG organizing committee explained that "In an attempt to limit international travel and in order to control the spread of the coronavirus, we are announcing the cancellation of the APAC WESG final".

Due to the cancellation, 16 teams had to review their plans. The first two teams of the event CS: GO from Macau they would qualify for the main event to be held (perhaps) in Chongqing, China in March.

WESG has obviously not rescheduled the event, limiting itself for the moment to a laconic "We will make further announcements in the future as the situation evolves".