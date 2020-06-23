WesaLand: let's talk about past and future souls on June 23 on Twitch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Within a few years, the strand of gods "Souls" inaugurated by Demon's Souls of FromSoftware in 2009 on PlayStation 3 has become one of the most popular and most successful genres of the video game scene.

Its popularity shows no sign of diminishing and the future looks decidedly bright. On the occasion of the presentation of the PlayStation 5 games, the remake of the game that alone established this current, or Demon's Souls for PS5, was announced. We do not know how long the wait will last, but fortunately there are other interesting products coming, such as Mortal Shell. But before thinking about the future, it is important to fully understand the past. What are the distinctive features of the souls? What were the most important games for the evolution of the genre?

These and many other questions we will try to answer during the episode of WesaLand which will air tomorrow June 23 at 9:00 pm on Everyeye's Twitch channel, titled "Souls past and future". Wesa and our editorial team will discuss together the most important games of the last few years and at the same time will turn a glance to the future, talking about their expectations regarding the souls that will arrive on the market. You absolutely cannot miss!