Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood: gameplay and release date, also on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we write, the Nacon Connect, the first digital conference of the company that is hosting the presentation of many of the new projects currently under development by its internal studies and partners.

During the showcase the fans of the "World of darkness" had the opportunity to take a first look at gameplay of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, a game in which they will have to unleash their supernatural anger to face the evil that threatens the world in the form of the oil company Endron. The fights are focused on transformation of the protagonist into a werewolf, Cahal, as clearly shown in the gameplay video shown during Nacon Connect. Since he can turn into a wolf, he can see what ordinary mortals can't, and therefore he is able to expose Endron and its devastating operations.

The showcase also represented the perfect showcase to announce the release date of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, which appears to be expected for the February 4, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.