'We're here', trailer for the new HBO series

HBO has managed to conquer us with its most powerful series in recent years. Programs such as 'Euphoria', 'Open Wounds', 'Big Little Lies' or 'The Maid's Tale' have made history on television, and now they intend to join a new one that is sure to conquer every fan that boasts of 'Rupaul's Drag Race'. Is about 'We're here', and in it we can see some of the most famous queens of the mythical drag program: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa.





In this series we will see how these three incredible Queens tour America to recruit their own "drag daughters" in the six chapters that form the program and that will arrive at HBO Spain on April 24. It is a script-free program (if you know these Queens you will know that they do not need it) that consists of six parts in which residents of small towns across the United States will be recruited to participate in a one-night drag show. In each episode, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela Laquifa Wadley they will inspire and teach their own "drag daughters" to leave your comfort zone in order to live a night without limits.

HBO

'We're' is created and produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram as well as it has been directed and produced by Peter LoGreco. This will arrive just when season 12 of 'Rupaul's Drag Race' is in full swing, since its premiere will be this Friday, February 28. Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela) act as consulting producers.