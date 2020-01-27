We're hallucinating with the party that Kylie organized for little Stormi this weekend

Share it:

From before he was born we knew that Stormi Webster I wasn't going to be a girl like the others, and we weren't mistaken in the least. We have to recognize that we feel real jealousy of her. For starters, because she has a house for herself (and yes, it is larger than the apartment in which any of us will ever live). But that's not all, when she was little she was walking in a $ 20,000 chair, she was given a diamond for Christmas and she has a Louis Vuitton bag. And all that with two years.

As if that were not enough, he has also made his first steps in the world of beauty. The latest collection of Kylie Cosmetics It is dedicated to her, and goes on sale next February 2. And of course, such a launch had to be celebrated. A party sencillita and with four close relatives? Obviously not. What is a Kardashian! It was big, of course.

Stormi Webster (a.k. to the most pampered girl in the world) has had a more incredible party than anyone at her age. We, who had to settle for going to the typical ball park and eating nocilla sandwiches for our birthday, we were amazed to see the images.

To start, what about the dress she wears. If it looks like a princess! It is made of pink tulle and is decorated with butterflies. Well, actually, everything in this party is decorated with butterflies.

Be careful, because even the sandwiches and the puppies that were served were shaped like this insect.

Kylie has thought of All the details: butterfly-shaped chairs, butterflies decorating garden trees … Even a giant butterfly! Of course there was also a park of pink balls, napkins with his name, a very large swing …. Come on, he was not short of anything.

Having seen this, we can only think: And what will you organize for your birthday? It is next February 1 and we are waiting to see what will have you prepared. Knowing it, it will be spectacular.

Stormi, you give us a lot of envy.