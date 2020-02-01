We're freaking out with the latest Bella Hadid bought on Amazon

Bella Hadid Instagram

Yes, that is how the little Hadid surprised us through her networks. And if that were not enough, look at the words he has underlined: "Only one side is a tortilla". Not to mention that just in the previous ‘stories’ he published dinosaurs that serve to place the tacos on top. In short, life.

Have you fallen in love with the blanket? We have good news for you: is from Amazon, and is also sold in Spain, in case you have an unstoppable need to get one.

Bella Hadid buys the burrito blanket we all need at Amazon

It is a wrinkle-resistant polyester blanket which promises to be our best ally in the afternoon of popcorn, sofa and Netflix. Further, the idea of ​​looking like a burrito while we wrap ourselves in it It seems so attractive to us that, when you read this, surely we have already hit the buy button.

You can get it at Amazon for € 10.89 (It is discounted, before it cost € 18.89).