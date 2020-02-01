Nowadays it is practically impossible not to find what we want on the Internet. The network offers us infinite possibilities, and surely you know better than anyone that when we started looking, we entered a loop that is harder to leave than the magnifying glass of Instagram. As a consequence, sometimes we end up buying things that we love at first sight but that really don't work for anything. Sounds to you, right? Well, it seems that Bella Hadid the same thing happens, judging by their Latest acquisitions at Amazon.
The top has us more than accustomed to its sudden ‘look’ changes and its random ’Instagram posts, but what we did not expect at all is the last thing it has bought: a burrito blanket. Yes, as you read it. Look at his ‘stories’.
Yes, that is how the little Hadid surprised us through her networks. And if that were not enough, look at the words he has underlined: "Only one side is a tortilla". Not to mention that just in the previous ‘stories’ he published dinosaurs that serve to place the tacos on top. In short, life.
Have you fallen in love with the blanket? We have good news for you: is from Amazon, and is also sold in Spain, in case you have an unstoppable need to get one.
Bella Hadid buys the burrito blanket we all need at Amazon
It is a wrinkle-resistant polyester blanket which promises to be our best ally in the afternoon of popcorn, sofa and Netflix. Further, the idea of looking like a burrito while we wrap ourselves in it It seems so attractive to us that, when you read this, surely we have already hit the buy button.
You can get it at Amazon for € 10.89 (It is discounted, before it cost € 18.89).
Home Deco Burrito Tortilla Blanket Super Soft Warm Wrinkle Resistant Reversible 100% Microfiber Polyester Flannel Blanket for Bed Sofas
Home Deco amazon.es
€ 10.89
We're freaking out with the latest Bella Hadid bought on Amazon was last modified: February 1st, 2020 by Maria Rivera
