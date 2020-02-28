We're freaking out with Joe Keery's last nonsense (‘Stranger Things’) in his hair

Share it:

Joe Keery, our dear Steve of ‘Stranger Things’, He has risked again with his hair and the change has left us amazed.

One of Steve's hallmarks of ‘Stranger Things’, It's your shot. In the series

from Netflix We see him taking care and stunning his toupee as if he were living in it. However, when it is off camera, Joe keery dares to change her hair, although not always right. His latest hair bets did not convince fans who even got angry with him, publishing all kinds of memes, when he decided to scissor his hair and appeared with short hair ‘mushroom mode’. When we were still recovering from fright, the actor surprised again with another ‘look’ and left us in ‘shock’.

Joe Keery came in the company of his girlfriend, Maika Monroe, to an event organized by Harper's Bazaar magazine and appeared with his usual mane, but loaded with light wicks. Was there a need? We think not, but this is a matter of taste.

We have searched the Joe Keery Instagram some clue that clarified the reason for her hair change, but nothing. We do not know if it is due to some script requirements or because you feel like trying new things from time to time.

And the big question: Will we see it with these wicks in ‘Stranger Things 4’? We will have to wait… While we are going to entertain ourselves with other hair changes of ‘celebrities’.