Wendy Sulca launches new version of its popular "Beer, beer"

At a young age Wendy Sulca became a viral phenomenon on YouTube due to some of her folk songs, such as "La Tetita" and "Beer, beer". Nowadays the Peruvian singer has worked on her new image with new songs like "That was already" and "Chao chao chao".

Wendy Sulca has never reneged on its roots and proof of that, is the launch that it carried out previously of a new version of its viral theme "Beer, beer".









In "Beer, Beer 2.0" Wendy Sulca changed the chicha style of the Huaynos who so characterized her in her childhood for now, at 23 years of age, reconverting that popular theme with a new letter and a mixture of electrocumbia and urban rhythms such as hip hop The new "Beer, beer" in collaboration with Miss Bolivia and Maca del Pilar, served the Peruvian artist to inaugurate her recently signed link with the Sony Music label and the music distributor The Orchard, "I am very excited and grateful, many are coming incredible projects and, once again, thank you for trusting me! "he commented on his social networks.

The music video was given by Pasaje 18, a producer recognized for her work with international artists such as Café Tacvba, Gepe, Esteman, Nito Mestre, No Use For A Name, among others.









According to the singer "Beer, Beer 2.0" seeks to empower women and make it clear that they can also have fun and eat the world.