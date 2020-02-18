"Well table Mrs. Luna!" Kimberly Flores and her husband are criticized for excess filters (PHOTO)

One of the couples "in love" in the world of social networks is Edwin Luna Y Kimberly Flores, so, in addition to having many followers have achieved several virtual enemies, who are constantly attacking them.

Now, a comparison of a couple photography on Instagram.In the first image you can see them posing very smiling at the camera with great Christmas spirit, while in the second image they put the same photo but without filters.

The comparison is accompanied by the words “expectation","reality”, Since in the second image The vocalist of La Trakalosa and his wife are observed before applying the filters.

“Mrs. Luna is fine and where she left the body that presumes hahaha. Oh sure Lady Photoshop"; "It comes from the construction site … Leave envy"; “Edwin does not know how to dress well. Of course, as Almita is no longer here to tell her how to dress because her nacre wife doesn't even know that, ”were some of the negative comments that spread with this assembly.

Due to the above, Instagram users kept highlighting the big difference between the two images, so they ensure that the Photoshop It helps the lovebirds a lot.

With information from Telemundo