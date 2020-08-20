"We'll know more about the Darksaber"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Giancarlo Esposito is back to talk about his experience in the series Disney + The Mandalorian, in which he plays the role of the fearsome Moff Gideon. Among other things, the actor explained what it means to play a color antagonist in a franchise like Star Wars.

"For me it means a lot, because in my career I have always tried to be colorless" Esposito said during an interview with IndieWire. "I am of mixed ethnicity, half Italian, half African American, and I grew up in a time when I was relegated to playing thieves and thugs. I learned how to act with a Spanish accent, how to play Spanish street characters, who were murderers, thieves. and the like. So it was a great moment to get the call from Jon Favreau where he said to me, 'I've written a role for you.' "

As for season 2 of The Mandalorian, arriving on Disney + next October, the actor has anticipated some news on Gideon's Darksaber: "Certainly Gideon's past will be revealed, and I don't know how it will turn out, but I know we will have some more ideas on how he got the sword. We've seen his TIE figzrer, and it's a throwback to the world. What we love about Mandalorian – and I'm pretty sure it will expand with new characters and new worlds – is that we'll have to wait to figure out how he got this weapon, how he learned to handle it, and what he could do with it. that you will receive these clues next season. "

Finally, Esposito has named Peter Cushing, unforgettable interpreter of the Grand Moff Tarkin in the saga, as his favorite actor because of his "very cold and direct presence of one who knows what he wants to achieve."

While waiting to finally set eyes on the season 2 trailer, Jon Favreau has unveiled the precious advice from Kevin Feige.