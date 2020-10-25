“We’ll know more about Negan’s past”

As we know, the new bonus episodes of The Walking Dead will focus on the stories of some characters, telling something more about them. One of the episodes will be dedicated to Maggie while another it will take us to Negan’s past letting us know the genesis of the turbulent character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

These new episodes instead of showing us dense scenes of zombies and other subjects, they will be more intimate and they will give us a new point of view on the events, filling some gaps of the past. About the showrunner Angela Kang he said:

“We chose to change the tradition of The Walking Dead, which is to dive deeply into these really interesting character stories. Fans I think will appreciate this change of course. We definitely need to fill in some of the gaps and explain to viewers things they have been waiting for for a long time. And I love the script. We will definitely treat things in a different way. “

This choice was certainly also dictated by limitations caused by the health and safety protocols in place due to the pandemic. Telling the stories of a single character simplifies the production work in a certain sense, and makes it easier to respect the rules of social distancing.

Filming for The Walking Dead has already resumed and viewers of the series can’t wait to find out how things will evolve. There are about 30 episodes left before the final conclusion of the AMC show which according to some, however, would have been irremediably compromised by the last seasons considered rather subdued compared to the previous ones. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.