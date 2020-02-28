"Well, he knows the tube": they attack Galilea Montijo for dancing in Pole Dance

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During this morning's broadcast of the show program Hoy, María León was invited to attend the fit section "The routine of Hoy", where she decided to teach some of the drivers their skills in the tube with a Pole Dance class and finished being a war of ridicule and criticism of Galilea Montijo.

Lambda García, Andrea Escalona, ​​María León, Galilea Montijo and Paco Stanley were the celebrities who appeared in the picture during this section of the program to learn a little about what Pole Dance is and how it is carried out, but being Gali the next in passing Internet users highlighted something very curious.

The famous and beloved tapatia driver did not see them at all well when they went to the tube, which unleashed hundreds of comments against him where they assured that Montijo only pretended that he did not know how to dance the tube, because that "brought him from the cradle."

Galilea what is brought from the cradle is not forgotten, "" Gali re well knows the lol tube "," he already has experience that is not done "," As he does to guey la Gali, I enter through the big door polishing the tube, "were some of the comments on YouTube.









It should be remembered that before the driver entered the television, it was rumored that she was a tube dancer in nightclubs, something that remained only as rumors because such a thing was never confirmed.

Those who were not saved a bit were not Paco Stanley and Lambda Garcia, as Internet users gave them everything in the comments, explaining that the young driver sported a very strange muscular body and that Stanley was too thick for the activity.