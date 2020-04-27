We'll have news about Cyberpunk 2077 at IGN's Summer of Gaming

Share it:

This year the closest thing to E3 that we will have in June will be the Summer of Gaming event that we are preparing in all IGN divisions across the globe. There we will show you news about the most anticipated games and announcements from many others that have not yet been released. Among all of them will be Cyberpunk 2077.

At the moment we can not share more details about what will be shown during the event, but it will serve to make the wait until September 17 a little more bearable and to know a little better the complex RPG that the Poles have in their hands.

It is very easy for Cyberpunk 2077 to win numerous awards this year and choose to be the game of the year if we take into account what we have seen to date, what CD Projekt RED achieved with The Witcher 3 and the potential that the franchise in which this adaptation is set.

At the moment we have been able to know a lot about Night City, the city governed by large corporations where crime spills over into poor neighborhoods and where various factions vie for control of the streets. In that framework we will be released with almost absolute freedom of action so that we can desasapland our own adventure exploring all the possibilities and expanding our capabilities through the use of all kinds of cybernetic improvements.

During the Summer of Gaming we will have interviews, demos and various news about the next generation games and the latest great releases of the current generation.

At the moment we have confirmed names such as 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google Stadia, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic and more that will be added in the coming weeks.